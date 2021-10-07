Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Shares Gap Down to $16.66

Shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.66, but opened at $16.28. Peabody Energy shares last traded at $16.47, with a volume of 5,128 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BTU shares. B. Riley raised shares of Peabody Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 6th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.65 and its 200-day moving average is $9.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The coal producer reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $723.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.00 million. Peabody Energy had a negative net margin of 10.96% and a negative return on equity of 23.85%. Analysts predict that Peabody Energy Co. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kemal Williamson sold 77,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total transaction of $1,157,976.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 174,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total transaction of $2,644,219.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,441,620 shares of company stock valued at $24,178,245 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BTU. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Peabody Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Peabody Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Peabody Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Peabody Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Peabody Energy by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,046 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 6,397 shares in the last quarter. 71.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peabody Energy Company Profile (NYSE:BTU)

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

