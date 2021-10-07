Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Shares Sold by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP cut its position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 44.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,009 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PTON. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 350.0% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 204.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 72.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $54,609.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 9,375 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total value of $1,141,218.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,404,277.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 579,803 shares of company stock worth $64,539,531. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

PTON stock opened at $83.76 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.81. The company has a market capitalization of $25.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.66 and a beta of 0.63. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.48 and a fifty-two week high of $171.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.64 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a negative return on equity of 10.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PTON shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $151.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.62.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

