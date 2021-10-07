Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Shares Purchased by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,909,424 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,011,646 shares during the quarter. Pembina Pipeline makes up approximately 0.5% of Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 1.80% of Pembina Pipeline worth $324,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 8.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,051,136 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $637,025,000 after buying an additional 1,487,515 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,119,404 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $543,884,000 after buying an additional 78,360 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 18.4% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,745,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $425,929,000 after buying an additional 2,296,314 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 2nd quarter worth about $264,737,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 11.1% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,880,065 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $227,435,000 after acquiring an additional 789,947 shares during the last quarter. 52.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PBA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 27th. TD Securities started coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. CIBC upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

PBA traded up $0.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.13. The company had a trading volume of 15,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,134,567. The company has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a PE ratio of -47.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.52 and a 200-day moving average of $31.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 1-year low of $20.09 and a 1-year high of $34.25.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter. Pembina Pipeline had a negative net margin of 4.83% and a positive return on equity of 9.58%. Research analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.16%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.05%.

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

