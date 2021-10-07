Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board trimmed its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 25.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 365,743 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 124,772 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.07% of Pembina Pipeline worth $11,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 327.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 996 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1,198.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. bought a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,855 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities started coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Pembina Pipeline stock opened at $31.73 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.31. The firm has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.08, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.69. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 52-week low of $20.09 and a 52-week high of $34.25.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.16). Pembina Pipeline had a negative net margin of 4.83% and a positive return on equity of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.166 dividend. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 136.05%.

Pembina Pipeline Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

