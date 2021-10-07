Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) to Issue $0.17 Monthly Dividend

Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be given a dividend of 0.165 per share by the pipeline company on Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 22nd.

Pembina Pipeline has raised its dividend by 18.8% over the last three years. Pembina Pipeline has a payout ratio of 110.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Pembina Pipeline to earn $2.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.98 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 91.7%.

Shares of PBA stock opened at $31.73 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.31. Pembina Pipeline has a 1-year low of $20.09 and a 1-year high of $34.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a PE ratio of -48.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.16). Pembina Pipeline had a positive return on equity of 9.58% and a negative net margin of 4.83%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pembina Pipeline stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 74.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,216,477 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 518,045 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.22% of Pembina Pipeline worth $38,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.53% of the company’s stock.

PBA has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities initiated coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 27th. CIBC upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

