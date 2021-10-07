Pendle (PENDLE) Price Tops $0.44 on Major Exchanges

Pendle (CURRENCY:PENDLE) traded down 8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 7th. In the last week, Pendle has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar. One Pendle coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.44 or 0.00000809 BTC on exchanges. Pendle has a total market capitalization of $20.69 million and approximately $375,565.00 worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001847 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001990 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.96 or 0.00062701 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.78 or 0.00095597 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.09 or 0.00133087 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,914.38 or 0.99534168 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,515.91 or 0.06490907 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pendle Profile

Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 47,191,256 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi

Buying and Selling Pendle

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pendle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pendle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pendle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

