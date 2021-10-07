Pendragon (LON:PDG) Price Target Increased to GBX 28 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Pendragon (LON:PDG) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 27 ($0.35) to GBX 28 ($0.37) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 47.76% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 20 ($0.26) price target on shares of Pendragon in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of PDG opened at GBX 18.95 ($0.25) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £264.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.23. Pendragon has a 12 month low of GBX 8.68 ($0.11) and a 12 month high of GBX 21.50 ($0.28). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 18.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 18.48.

Pendragon PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail sector in the United Kingdom. It operates through Car Store, Franchised UK Motor, Software, and Leasing segments. The company sells new and used motor cars, motorbikes, trucks, and vans together with associated aftersales activities of service, body repair, and parts sales.

