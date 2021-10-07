Pennon Group (LON:PNN) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,142.25

Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,142.25 ($14.92) and traded as low as GBX 1,120 ($14.63). Pennon Group shares last traded at GBX 1,138 ($14.87), with a volume of 842,817 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Pennon Group to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 1,020 ($13.33) price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,072 ($14.01) price objective on shares of Pennon Group in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Pennon Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,243.41 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,142.25. The company has a quick ratio of 12.86, a current ratio of 14.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.45. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.82.

In related news, insider Paul Boote sold 2,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,304 ($17.04), for a total value of £27,501.36 ($35,930.70).

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

