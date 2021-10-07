Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) PT Raised to $120.00 at Truist

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Truist from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Penske Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.63.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

PAG stock traded up $2.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $103.93. 1,715 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,839. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.59. Penske Automotive Group has a 1 year low of $50.45 and a 1 year high of $109.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.23 and a 200-day moving average of $85.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.42. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 3.94%. The business had revenue of $6.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.49 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group will post 13.1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,992,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,878,000 after purchasing an additional 75,442 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 16.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,916,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,708,000 after purchasing an additional 264,504 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,464,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,508,000 after purchasing an additional 28,250 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 6.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 686,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,850,000 after purchasing an additional 38,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 27.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 658,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,736,000 after purchasing an additional 140,591 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.13% of the company’s stock.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company, which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.