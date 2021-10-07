Pepemon Pepeballs 24 Hour Volume Hits $6,628.00 (PPBLZ)

Pepemon Pepeballs (CURRENCY:PPBLZ) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. During the last seven days, Pepemon Pepeballs has traded up 27.2% against the dollar. One Pepemon Pepeballs coin can now be purchased for about $125.48 or 0.00232624 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pepemon Pepeballs has a market capitalization of $1.76 million and $6,628.00 worth of Pepemon Pepeballs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00050136 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $126.86 or 0.00235172 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.09 or 0.00103980 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Pepemon Pepeballs Profile

PPBLZ is a coin. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2020. Pepemon Pepeballs’ total supply is 14,000 coins. Pepemon Pepeballs’ official Twitter account is @pepemonfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Pepemon blends assets staking with random ERC1155 drops. Collectors Cards are an important part of the Pepemon economy and they help the community go beyond the artistic value of a NFT card by being the foundation for the ones that get traits in our upcoming Battle Card game with Battle Edition NFTs. “

Pepemon Pepeballs Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pepemon Pepeballs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pepemon Pepeballs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pepemon Pepeballs using one of the exchanges listed above.

