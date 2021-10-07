PEPS Coin (PEPS) Market Cap Hits $1.33 Million

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 7th. One PEPS Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0217 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, PEPS Coin has traded up 8.7% against the US dollar. PEPS Coin has a total market cap of $1.33 million and $2,404.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001443 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.85 or 0.00106480 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About PEPS Coin

PEPS Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 62,164,074 coins and its circulating supply is 61,386,610 coins. The official website for PEPS Coin is peps.today . PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

Buying and Selling PEPS Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEPS Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PEPS Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

