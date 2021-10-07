PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Position Increased by Transcend Wealth Collective LLC

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 41.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,470 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,822 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% in the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% in the second quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% in the second quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 9,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% in the second quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,900,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% in the second quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 9,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.86.

NASDAQ:PEP traded up $2.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $157.17. 84,825 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,929,627. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $128.32 and a one year high of $159.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.91.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The business had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 77.90%.

In related news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total value of $1,153,581.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

