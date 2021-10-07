PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) PT Raised to $168.00

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Barclays from $165.00 to $168.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 8.42% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PEP. Truist lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.86.

PEP stock opened at $154.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. PepsiCo has a 52-week low of $128.32 and a 52-week high of $159.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $155.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.76. The company has a market capitalization of $214.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total transaction of $1,153,581.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PEP. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth $256,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 38.4% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 12.3% in the first quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 6,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 6.0% in the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Wills Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.8% in the first quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,773,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

