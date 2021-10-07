Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $123.74

Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $123.74 and last traded at $123.74, with a volume of 3043 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $119.89.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barrington Research raised their target price on Perficient from $75.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Perficient from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on Perficient from $78.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Perficient from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.83.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $184.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.73 million. Perficient had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 20.43%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Perficient, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Perficient news, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 12,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total transaction of $1,244,383.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 402,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,364,568. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $3,550,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,919 shares of company stock worth $5,033,784 in the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRFT. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Perficient by 548.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 782,733 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $62,947,000 after purchasing an additional 661,945 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC grew its position in shares of Perficient by 1,600.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 633,968 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $50,984,000 after purchasing an additional 596,682 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C purchased a new position in shares of Perficient during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,082,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perficient during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,026,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Perficient by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 432,433 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $34,776,000 after purchasing an additional 191,036 shares in the last quarter.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

