Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 521,000 shares, a decline of 14.6% from the August 31st total of 609,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 262,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Perpetua Resources from $14.50 to $12.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 30th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Perpetua Resources in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ PPTA opened at $4.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.07 million and a P/E ratio of -4.95. Perpetua Resources has a 12-month low of $4.70 and a 12-month high of $11.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.64.

Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Perpetua Resources will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PPTA. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Perpetua Resources during the first quarter valued at $43,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Perpetua Resources during the second quarter valued at $75,000. Scholtz & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Perpetua Resources in the first quarter valued at $77,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Perpetua Resources in the second quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Perpetua Resources in the second quarter valued at $102,000. 50.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perpetua Resources Company Profile

Perpetua Resources Corp. is an exploration and development-stage company that engages in acquiring mining properties with the intention of exploring, evaluating and placing into production. Its principal business is the exploration, redevelopment, restoration and operation of the Stibnite Gold Project in Idaho, USA.

