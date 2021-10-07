Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.28

Perpetual Energy Inc. (TSE:PMT) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.28 and traded as high as C$0.34. Perpetual Energy shares last traded at C$0.33, with a volume of 70,332 shares trading hands.

Separately, Stifel Firstegy upgraded shares of Perpetual Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Get Perpetual Energy alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 905.63. The company has a market cap of C$20.66 million and a P/E ratio of 0.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.28.

Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$13.23 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Perpetual Energy Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Perpetual Energy Company Profile (TSE:PMT)

Perpetual Energy Inc engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Canada. Its portfolio of assets includes liquids-rich natural gas assets located in deep basin of west central Alberta; heavy crude oil and shallow conventional natural gas assets located in Eastern Alberta; and undeveloped bitumen leases located in Northern Alberta.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Perpetual Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perpetual Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.