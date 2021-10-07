Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) by 178.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 116,627 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,685 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.26% of Personalis worth $2,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Personalis by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Personalis by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Personalis by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Personalis during the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Personalis during the 2nd quarter worth about $225,000. 68.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on PSNL shares. TheStreet cut Personalis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Personalis from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Personalis from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Personalis from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Personalis in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

In related news, insider Richard Chen sold 4,436 shares of Personalis stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total value of $94,131.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 3,820 shares of Personalis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total value of $83,734.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,787 shares of company stock worth $274,345. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Personalis stock opened at $17.98 on Thursday. Personalis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.54 and a twelve month high of $53.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.90. The firm has a market cap of $798.53 million, a PE ratio of -14.50 and a beta of 1.50.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.05. Personalis had a negative return on equity of 18.51% and a negative net margin of 60.87%. The firm had revenue of $21.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.15 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Personalis, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Personalis, Inc engages in the provision of genomic sequencing and analytics solutions to support the development of personalized cancer vaccines and other next-generation cancer immunotherapies. The company was founded by Euan A. Ashley, Michael Snyder, Atul J. Butte, John S. West, and Russ B. Altman in 2011 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

