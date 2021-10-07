PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC cut its holdings in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,492,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,155,437 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 6.03% of PG&E worth $1,510,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in PG&E in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in PG&E in the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in PG&E by 656.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 5,330 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in PG&E in the first quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, GenTrust LLC acquired a new stake in PG&E in the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert C. Flexon bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.28 per share, with a total value of $92,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 51,299 shares in the company, valued at $476,054.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PCG opened at $10.19 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. PG&E Co. has a 12-month low of $8.24 and a 12-month high of $12.91. The company has a market cap of $25.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.39.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). PG&E had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that PG&E Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PCG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded PG&E from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on PG&E from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.64.

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

