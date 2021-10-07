Phantasma Energy (KCAL) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.57 Million

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 7th. Phantasma Energy has a total market cap of $3.57 million and $35,384.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Phantasma Energy has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar. One Phantasma Energy coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0558 or 0.00000104 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Phantasma Energy alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001857 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.93 or 0.00062980 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.24 or 0.00095117 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.04 or 0.00133724 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,803.35 or 0.99870610 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,544.97 or 0.06580223 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Phantasma Energy Profile

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 64,048,661 coins. Phantasma Energy’s official Twitter account is @phantasmachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Phantasma Energy is Phantasma.io . The official message board for Phantasma Energy is medium.com/phantasticphantasma

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma is a blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non-fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage. “

Phantasma Energy Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma Energy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma Energy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phantasma Energy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Phantasma Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phantasma Energy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.