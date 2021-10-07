Phantasma (SOUL) Trading Up 21% This Week

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 7th. Phantasma has a total market cap of $68.18 million and approximately $1.59 million worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Phantasma has traded 21% higher against the dollar. One Phantasma coin can now be purchased for $0.67 or 0.00001239 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Phantasma alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54,005.75 or 1.00117120 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.01 or 0.00068612 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00004746 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 117.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002888 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.40 or 0.00052639 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00005038 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $291.69 or 0.00540743 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00004823 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma Profile

Phantasma is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 102,015,516 coins. The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Phantasma is phantasma.io . The official message board for Phantasma is steemit.com/@phantasma-io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Phantasma Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phantasma using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phantasma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phantasma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.