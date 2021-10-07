PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCB) Shares Down 2%

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMCB) fell 2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.98 and last traded at $3.00. Approximately 308,776 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 2,258,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.06.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.45 and its 200 day moving average is $2.71.

PharmaCyte Biotech Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PMCB)

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for cancer and diabetes. It focuses on a proprietary cellulose-based live cell encapsulation technology called Cell-in-a-Box, which will be used as a platform for the development of treatments for inoperable pancreatic cancer and other solid cancerous tumors, and diabetes.

