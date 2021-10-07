Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners reduced its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 397,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,057 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $39,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PM. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 109,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,869,000 after acquiring an additional 22,531 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 71,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 6,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 83.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $2,176,410.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PM opened at $96.64 on Thursday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.93 and a fifty-two week high of $106.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.71. The firm has a market cap of $150.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, June 11th that permits the company to buyback $7.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 96.71%.

PM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet raised Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays set a $98.59 price objective on Philip Morris International and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.38.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

