Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Independent Franchise Partners LLP

Independent Franchise Partners LLP reduced its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,323,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195,204 shares during the period. Philip Morris International comprises about 7.6% of Independent Franchise Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Independent Franchise Partners LLP owned 0.66% of Philip Morris International worth $1,023,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 11.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,942,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,206,961,000 after acquiring an additional 7,039,559 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth about $195,299,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 568.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,374,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,707,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019,030 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 8.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 18,402,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,393,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,058,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,842 shares in the last quarter. 75.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays set a $98.59 price objective on Philip Morris International and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.38.

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $97.38 on Thursday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.93 and a 52-week high of $106.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $101.14 and a 200 day moving average of $97.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 91.56%. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.71%.

Philip Morris International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, June 11th that permits the company to buyback $7.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Philip Morris International news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $2,176,410.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

