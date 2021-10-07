Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.500-$1.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.560. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Philip Morris International also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.970-$6.070 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $96.64 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.71. The stock has a market cap of $150.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84. Philip Morris International has a fifty-two week low of $68.93 and a fifty-two week high of $106.51.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 91.56%. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Philip Morris International will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 96.71%.

Philip Morris International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, June 11th that allows the company to repurchase $7.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PM shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays set a $98.59 target price on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $102.38.

In related news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $2,176,410.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Philip Morris International stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,718,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,060 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International comprises approximately 0.6% of Morgan Stanley’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.87% of Philip Morris International worth $4,432,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

