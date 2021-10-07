Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.63.

PSXP has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Phillips 66 Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on Phillips 66 Partners from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phillips 66 Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Mizuho increased their price objective on Phillips 66 Partners from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Phillips 66 Partners from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

PSXP opened at $37.79 on Thursday. Phillips 66 Partners has a one year low of $22.25 and a one year high of $42.17. The company has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.44.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $423.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.73 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 35.09% and a net margin of 32.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Phillips 66 Partners will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.26%. Phillips 66 Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.77%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 28,379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 Partners during the second quarter worth $28,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 6.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,614 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. 17.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Phillips 66 Partners

Phillips 66 Partners LP engages in the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of crude oil, refined petroleum product and natural gas liquids pipelines and terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. It also provides terminals and storages for oil and petroleum products. The company was founded on February 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

