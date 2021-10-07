Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.47 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Phillips Edison & Company Inc’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the highest is $0.50. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Phillips Edison & Company Inc will report full-year earnings of $2.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $2.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Phillips Edison & Company Inc.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $133.07 million for the quarter.

PECO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phillips Edison & Company Inc has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.86.

Shares of PECO traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.48. 171,649 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 358,030. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.82. Phillips Edison & Company Inc has a 1-year low of $26.51 and a 1-year high of $31.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This is a boost from Phillips Edison & Company Inc’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%.

About Phillips Edison & Company Inc

Phillips Edison & Company Inc is an owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. It owned equity interests in real estate properties, including wholly-owned real estate properties and shopping center properties. Phillips Edison & Company Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

