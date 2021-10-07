Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $31.84

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $31.84 and last traded at $31.48, with a volume of 171649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.13.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Phillips Edison & Company Inc from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.86.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.82.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $133.07 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Phillips Edison & Company Inc will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This is a positive change from Phillips Edison & Company Inc’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc Company Profile (NASDAQ:PECO)

Phillips Edison & Company Inc is an owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. It owned equity interests in real estate properties, including wholly-owned real estate properties and shopping center properties. Phillips Edison & Company Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

