Phoenixcoin (PXC) Price Up 23.2% This Week

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. During the last week, Phoenixcoin has traded up 23.2% against the US dollar. One Phoenixcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0173 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges. Phoenixcoin has a market cap of $1.46 million and $597.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $53,998.66 or 0.99967979 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.41 or 0.00067414 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.05 or 0.00351849 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $322.23 or 0.00596545 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.33 or 0.00233866 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004933 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 27.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002536 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004406 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001010 BTC.

About Phoenixcoin

Phoenixcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 84,532,912 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Phoenixcoin is phoenixcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

