Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Price Target Raised to $35.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $32.50 to $35.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 94.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Raymond James cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Physicians Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.43.

NYSE DOC traded down $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $18.02. 3,052,624 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,845,023. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $16.48 and a 1-year high of $20.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 58.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.81.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $112.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOC. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $48,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 468.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $80,000. 86.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

