PieDAO DOUGH v2 Market Capitalization Tops $10.48 Million (DOUGH)

PieDAO DOUGH v2 (CURRENCY:DOUGH) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. One PieDAO DOUGH v2 coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.54 or 0.00000998 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PieDAO DOUGH v2 has traded up 69% against the dollar. PieDAO DOUGH v2 has a total market cap of $10.48 million and approximately $209,448.00 worth of PieDAO DOUGH v2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PieDAO DOUGH v2 alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.88 or 0.00049869 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002379 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $124.63 or 0.00231235 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.98 or 0.00103873 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00012084 BTC.

PieDAO DOUGH v2 Profile

PieDAO DOUGH v2 (DOUGH) is a coin. PieDAO DOUGH v2’s total supply is 82,727,919 coins and its circulating supply is 19,473,842 coins. The Reddit community for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is https://reddit.com/r/PieDAO . PieDAO DOUGH v2’s official Twitter account is @PieDAO_DeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is medium.com/piedao . PieDAO DOUGH v2’s official website is www.piedao.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DOUGH is the PieDAO governance token. Owning DOUGH makes you a member of PieDAO. Holders are capable of participating in the DAO’s governance votes and proposing votes of their own. PieDAO is entering the next phase of its mission to democratize the access to wealth allocation strategies by migrating the currently non-transferable token (DOUGHv1) to a transferable one (DOUGHv2).To further develop the community and to incentivize early adopters through the liquidity mining program the community believes the time is right to start the migration of DOUGH to DOUGH v2. “

PieDAO DOUGH v2 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PieDAO DOUGH v2 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PieDAO DOUGH v2 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PieDAO DOUGH v2 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PieDAO DOUGH v2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PieDAO DOUGH v2 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.