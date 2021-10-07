Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) Shares Gap Up to $52.60

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $52.60, but opened at $54.79. Piedmont Lithium shares last traded at $54.30, with a volume of 284 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Piedmont Lithium from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.89.

The company has a market cap of $876.60 million, a PE ratio of -77.35 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.26.

In other Piedmont Lithium news, Director Jeffrey T. Armstrong acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.09 per share, with a total value of $127,725.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLL. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Piedmont Lithium by 208.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 385 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 1,965.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 413 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the first quarter valued at about $95,000. Institutional investors own 15.42% of the company’s stock.

About Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL)

Piedmont Lithium, Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company was founded on December 3, 2020 and is headquartered in Belmont, NC.

