PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:HYS) Shares Down 0.1%

Shares of PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:HYS) traded down 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $98.79 and last traded at $98.83. 586,055 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 87% from the average session volume of 313,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.90.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.26.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sofos Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 12,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 339.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter.

