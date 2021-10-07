PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) Short Interest Update

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 104,400 shares, a decline of 24.5% from the August 31st total of 138,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of NYSE:PCN traded up $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $18.46. The company had a trading volume of 67,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,734. PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund has a twelve month low of $15.11 and a twelve month high of $19.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.35.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be given a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.28%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCN. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,694,000. Bridge Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 224.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 38,451 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 26,599 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 184,039 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,441,000 after purchasing an additional 25,540 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 38,363 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 15,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 321,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,010,000 after purchasing an additional 14,390 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

