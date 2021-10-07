Pinkcoin One Day Trading Volume Tops $4,192.00 (PINK)

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. Pinkcoin has a total market capitalization of $3.25 million and $4,192.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pinkcoin has traded up 22.6% against the dollar. One Pinkcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pinkcoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.49 or 0.00351274 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000991 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00007254 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002036 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00006480 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000057 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000233 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0994 or 0.00000184 BTC.

About Pinkcoin

Pinkcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 456,608,491 coins and its circulating supply is 431,348,055 coins. The official message board for Pinkcoin is slack.with.pink . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pinkcoin’s official website is getstarted.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Pinkcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pinkcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pinkcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pinkcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pinkcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.