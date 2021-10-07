Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) PT Lowered to $76.00

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $80.00 to $76.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PNW. Barclays downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $85.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $84.48 target price (down from $92.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.45.

Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $74.18 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.55. Pinnacle West Capital has a twelve month low of $69.89 and a twelve month high of $91.88. The company has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.39 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 9.90%. Pinnacle West Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pensionfund Sabic raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 25,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,845,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 66,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,490,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 102.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 941,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,184,000 after buying an additional 475,526 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 539,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,234,000 after buying an additional 39,348 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after buying an additional 5,745 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

