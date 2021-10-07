Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) to Issue $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 18th.
Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 1.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years.
NYSEAMERICAN HNW traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.61. 490 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,846. Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.38 and a fifty-two week high of $16.24.
About Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund
Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund, which engages in pursuing high level current income, with the potential for capital appreciation as a secondary objective. It invests in a higher yielding asset classes, including global high yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds.
