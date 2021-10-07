Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) to Issue $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 18th.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 1.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years.

NYSEAMERICAN HNW traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.61. 490 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,846. Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.38 and a fifty-two week high of $16.24.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,051 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,207 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund

Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund, which engages in pursuing high level current income, with the potential for capital appreciation as a secondary objective. It invests in a higher yielding asset classes, including global high yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds.

