Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Price Target Raised to $214.00 at Truist Securities

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Truist Securities from $181.00 to $214.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock. Truist Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 18.41% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $156.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Mizuho raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.73.

NYSE PXD opened at $180.73 on Thursday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $76.58 and a 1-year high of $184.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $44.09 billion, a PE ratio of 134.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.31.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.01). Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 298.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.63 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth $29,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth $30,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 154.5% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 86.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

