Pirate Chain (ARRR) Price Hits $2.87 on Exchanges

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded up 12.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. Pirate Chain has a total market capitalization of $537.32 million and $4.20 million worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.87 or 0.00005296 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Pirate Chain has traded 24.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Pirate Chain alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.33 or 0.00233236 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.92 or 0.00127241 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.02 or 0.00147745 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002425 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000420 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 29% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000025 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 187,321,851 coins. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black . Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain . Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pirate Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pirate Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.