PirateCash Hits Market Capitalization of $662,078.10 (PIRATE)

PirateCash (CURRENCY:PIRATE) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. PirateCash has a total market capitalization of $662,078.10 and $1,460.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PirateCash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0257 or 0.00000048 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, PirateCash has traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About PirateCash

PIRATE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 36,369,720 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. The Reddit community for PirateCash is https://reddit.com/r/PirateCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PirateCash is piratecash.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateCash was launched in 2018, making it one of the green (eco) cryptocurrency networks in existence. PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (Pos) coin, which means it doesn’t require massive computing power to secure the network. PirateCash features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling PirateCash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PirateCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PirateCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

