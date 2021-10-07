PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Short Interest Update

PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 885,500 shares, a growth of 20.8% from the August 31st total of 733,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 141,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.3 days. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:PJT traded up $1.78 during trading on Thursday, reaching $82.88. 128,567 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,334. PJT Partners has a 12 month low of $63.83 and a 12 month high of $83.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.87.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.12. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 29.98% and a net margin of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $240.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.64 million. On average, analysts anticipate that PJT Partners will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is 4.06%.

A number of research firms recently commented on PJT. Zacks Investment Research cut PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Monday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of PJT Partners by 88.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PJT Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of PJT Partners by 172.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PJT Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PJT Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

