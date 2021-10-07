Platinum Group Metals (TSE:PTM) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.34

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (TSE:PTM) (NYSE:PLG) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$4.34 and traded as low as C$2.33. Platinum Group Metals shares last traded at C$2.57, with a volume of 123,026 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$193.24 million and a P/E ratio of -13.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.12, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.34.

Platinum Group Metals (TSE:PTM) (NYSE:PLG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Platinum Group Metals Ltd. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Platinum Group Metals (TSE:PTM)

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, copper, nickel, and rhodium deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the Northern Limb of the Western Bushveld complex, South Africa.

