Platinum Group Metals (TSE:PTM) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.34

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (TSE:PTM) (NYSE:PLG) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$4.34 and traded as low as C$2.33. Platinum Group Metals shares last traded at C$2.57, with a volume of 123,026 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$193.24 million and a P/E ratio of -13.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.12, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.34.

Get Platinum Group Metals alerts:

Platinum Group Metals (TSE:PTM) (NYSE:PLG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Platinum Group Metals Ltd. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, copper, nickel, and rhodium deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the Northern Limb of the Western Bushveld complex, South Africa.

Further Reading: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Platinum Group Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Platinum Group Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.