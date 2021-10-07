Playcent Trading Up 9% This Week (PCNT)

Playcent (CURRENCY:PCNT) traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. In the last seven days, Playcent has traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Playcent coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0818 or 0.00000152 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Playcent has a total market capitalization of $2.16 million and approximately $34,606.00 worth of Playcent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.49 or 0.00049200 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.25 or 0.00225229 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.53 or 0.00103150 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00012250 BTC.

Playcent Coin Profile

PCNT is a coin. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2021. Playcent’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,449,123 coins. Playcent’s official Twitter account is @playcentglobal

According to CryptoCompare, “Playcent is a blockchain-based user-generated content platform for interactive apps and games. It’s a remix tool that anyone can use to make interactive games, mini-apps, and memes based on the various templates created by independent developers. “

Buying and Selling Playcent

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playcent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playcent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Playcent using one of the exchanges listed above.

