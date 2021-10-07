Playgroundz (IOG) 24 Hour Volume Tops $159.00

Playgroundz (CURRENCY:IOG) traded up 12.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 7th. Playgroundz has a market capitalization of $274,877.61 and approximately $159.00 worth of Playgroundz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Playgroundz has traded up 87.3% against the dollar. One Playgroundz coin can currently be bought for $0.0096 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001852 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001989 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.12 or 0.00063169 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.43 or 0.00095213 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $71.87 or 0.00133055 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,940.34 or 0.99860017 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,508.92 or 0.06496087 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Playgroundz Profile

Playgroundz's total supply is 2,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,545,120 coins. Playgroundz's official Twitter account is @PlaygroundzIOG and its Facebook page is accessible here . Playgroundz's official message board is medium.com/playgroundz-official-blog . Playgroundz's official website is www.playgroundz.io

Buying and Selling Playgroundz

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playgroundz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playgroundz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Playgroundz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

