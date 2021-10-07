PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) Position Boosted by Berry Street Capital Management LLP

Berry Street Capital Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 450,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares during the quarter. PNM Resources makes up approximately 1.9% of Berry Street Capital Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Berry Street Capital Management LLP owned 0.52% of PNM Resources worth $21,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PNM. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 1,291.7% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in PNM Resources by 1,250.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 203.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PNM Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $180,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of PNM Resources during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

Get PNM Resources alerts:

PNM Resources stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $49.80. 7,111 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 812,757. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.53. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.72 and a 12-month high of $50.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.62.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 12.46%. The firm had revenue of $426.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.3275 per share. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. This is an increase from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.46%.

Separately, Argus lowered PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.20.

About PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM).

Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.