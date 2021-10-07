Polar Capital Global Financials Trust (LON:PCFT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $173.50

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc (LON:PCFT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 173.50 ($2.27) and last traded at GBX 173.25 ($2.26), with a volume of 666455 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 170.50 ($2.23).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12. The stock has a market cap of £450.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 165.02 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 163.85.

In other news, insider Simon Cordery acquired 3,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 162 ($2.12) per share, with a total value of £5,005.80 ($6,540.11).

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Polar Capital LLP. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. It invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

