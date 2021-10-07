Polychain Monsters Market Capitalization Tops $36.87 Million (PMON)

Polychain Monsters (CURRENCY:PMON) traded down 13.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 7th. One Polychain Monsters coin can currently be purchased for about $11.02 or 0.00020398 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Polychain Monsters has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar. Polychain Monsters has a total market cap of $36.87 million and approximately $2.94 million worth of Polychain Monsters was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Polychain Monsters alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.97 or 0.00049907 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002395 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $126.26 or 0.00233637 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.14 or 0.00103890 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001852 BTC.

About Polychain Monsters

Polychain Monsters (CRYPTO:PMON) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 26th, 2021. Polychain Monsters’ total supply is 9,170,808 coins and its circulating supply is 3,344,644 coins. Polychain Monsters’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamon are beautifully animated digital collectibles with varying scarcities. Each Polkamon is backed by a truly unique NFT and can be unpacked with $PMON tokens. Polkamons exist in many shapes and colours, each differing in unique looks and individual rarity. There are also ultra-rare variants waiting to be discovered. “

Polychain Monsters Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polychain Monsters directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polychain Monsters should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polychain Monsters using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Polychain Monsters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polychain Monsters and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.