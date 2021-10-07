Polyient Games Governance Token (PGT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $73,592.00

Polyient Games Governance Token (CURRENCY:PGT) traded up 16.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. Polyient Games Governance Token has a total market capitalization of $2.79 million and $73,592.00 worth of Polyient Games Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Polyient Games Governance Token has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Polyient Games Governance Token coin can now be purchased for $152.81 or 0.00281931 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.33 or 0.00050421 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.52 or 0.00233426 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.11 or 0.00105369 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Polyient Games Governance Token Profile

Polyient Games Governance Token is a coin. It launched on January 4th, 2018. Polyient Games Governance Token’s total supply is 20,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,236 coins. Polyient Games Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @Puregold_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Polyient Games Governance Token is medium.com/polyient-games . The official website for Polyient Games Governance Token is www.polyient.games

According to CryptoCompare, “Polyient Games is an investment firm focused on the non-fungible token (NFT) and blockchain gaming industries. It invests in startups that are building the infrastructure and applications that will scale the NFT asset class. In addition to its investment activities, Polyient is also building the Polyient Games Ecosystem (PG Ecosystem), a collaborative platform that aims to bring together all participants in the NFT market, ranging from blockchain games and major blockchain networks to NFT collectors and gamers. “

