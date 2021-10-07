Polymetal International (LON:POLY) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2,717.99

Shares of Polymetal International plc (LON:POLY) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,717.99 ($35.51) and traded as low as GBX 1,238.72 ($16.18). Polymetal International shares last traded at GBX 1,257 ($16.42), with a volume of 2,549,168 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) target price on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Polymetal International from GBX 1,650 ($21.56) to GBX 1,550 ($20.25) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Polymetal International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,780 ($23.26).

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,421.38 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,717.99. The company has a market capitalization of £5.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.98, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 2.00.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a yield of 2.16%. Polymetal International’s payout ratio is 0.75%.

Polymetal International Company Profile (LON:POLY)

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

