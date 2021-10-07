PolypuX Price Down 14.2% This Week (PUX)

PolypuX (CURRENCY:PUX) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. During the last week, PolypuX has traded down 14.2% against the U.S. dollar. One PolypuX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. PolypuX has a total market cap of $43,529.46 and $3,190.00 worth of PolypuX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001863 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001982 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.44 or 0.00062288 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.77 or 0.00098304 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.84 or 0.00131960 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,142.29 or 1.00851868 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,517.91 or 0.06552876 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PolypuX Profile

PolypuX’s genesis date was April 24th, 2019. PolypuX’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. The official website for PolypuX is www.polypux.com . PolypuX’s official Twitter account is @pukkamex

According to CryptoCompare, “pukkamex is a crypto trading platform offering leverage up to 100x. pukkamex's copy trading feature allows users to copy top traders from the leader board in return for a percentage share of the profit they made. pukkamex also supports multiple languages including Arabic and English and offers a wide range of derivatives for day traders, investors and hedgers. And last but definitely not least, pukkamex shares 25% of its gross revenue that is distributed to PUX holders every Sunday at 12:00 GMT via smart contract. Visit www.pukkamex.com to learn more. “

PolypuX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolypuX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolypuX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PolypuX using one of the exchanges listed above.

