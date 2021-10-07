Poolz Finance (POOLZ) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.17 Million

Poolz Finance (CURRENCY:POOLZ) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. Poolz Finance has a total market capitalization of $21.04 million and approximately $1.17 million worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Poolz Finance has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar. One Poolz Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $7.70 or 0.00014275 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001854 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001980 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.24 or 0.00063472 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.26 or 0.00096880 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $71.57 or 0.00132681 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53,955.26 or 1.00023515 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,532.51 or 0.06548648 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Poolz Finance Profile

Poolz Finance was first traded on January 15th, 2021. Poolz Finance’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,731,815 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

According to CryptoCompare, “Poolz is a fully-decentralized, swapping protocol that enables startups and project owners to auction their tokens for bootstrapping liquidity. As the blockchain-cryptocurrency community moves closer to absolute decentralization, Poolz empowers innovators in their pre-listing phase, bringing them closer to early-stage investors. “

Poolz Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poolz Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Poolz Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Poolz Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

